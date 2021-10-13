Blockstack (STX) Market Cap Reaches $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.00267332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00044829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00220062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

