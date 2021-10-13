Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,165,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.