Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Up 714.5% in September

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 803,900 shares, an increase of 714.5% from the September 15th total of 98,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 462,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of BLFY opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $14.59.

In other news, CEO James D. Nesci purchased 3,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James D. Nesci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $134,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,675 shares of company stock valued at $855,045.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

