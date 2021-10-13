Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In related news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.