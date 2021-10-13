Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,103 Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $107,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

