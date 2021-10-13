Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $200.73 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $207.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.65 and a 200 day moving average of $190.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

