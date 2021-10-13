Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,709 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

