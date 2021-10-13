Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.38 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

