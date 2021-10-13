Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 98,044 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 88.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 98,044 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 36.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

General Motors stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

