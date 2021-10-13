Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $807,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Horizon by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

