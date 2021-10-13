BMO Capital Markets Raises Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $124.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH opened at $106.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.10. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.