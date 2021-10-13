BMO Capital Markets Raises Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $124.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.70.
CLH opened at $106.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.10. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.75.
In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.