BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,501 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tenneco by 111.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 196.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 218.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 433,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 1,421.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 414,174 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

