BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $50,000 Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 77.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $181.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

