BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MGNX stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.