BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 33,224 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $536.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

