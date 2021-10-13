BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 86,273 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Geron were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 880,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 6,572.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 405,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 302,091 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

