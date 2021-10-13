BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €62.00 by Credit Suisse Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.18 ($70.80).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €57.19 ($67.28) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.63. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

