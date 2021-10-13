Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of BAH opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.79. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

