BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $46.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of BWA opened at $47.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,086.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.3% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.4% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 216,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

