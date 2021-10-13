Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Bowman Consulting Group stock remained flat at $$14.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,120. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $2,217,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

