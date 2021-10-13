BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 88.2% over the last three years.
Shares of BPT stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.49.
About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.