BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 88.2% over the last three years.

Shares of BPT stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.20% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

