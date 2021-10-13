Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 35,714 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of OneMain worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of OneMain by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $1,022,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in OneMain by 155.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

OMF stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.