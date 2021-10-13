Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Everest Re Group worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 170.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after acquiring an additional 384,501 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,037,000 after buying an additional 121,025 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after buying an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RE opened at $265.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.75.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

