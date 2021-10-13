Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Walker & Dunlop worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 18.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

NYSE WD opened at $124.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.32. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.36.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.