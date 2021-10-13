Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

