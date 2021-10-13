Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brenntag stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

BNTGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

