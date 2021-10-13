Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 179,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 290,279 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 415,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

