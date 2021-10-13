Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 49,949 Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 19.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $555,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,900 shares of company stock valued at $19,627,501. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.23 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.17.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

