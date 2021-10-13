Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $4.19 Million in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.08%.

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.