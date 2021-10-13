Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande Sells 6,350 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE BFAM opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 435.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.05.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

