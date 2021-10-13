Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTCH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Farfetch stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.24. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

