Brokerages Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce $8.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the highest is $32.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $15.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $40.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.60 million, with estimates ranging from $12.53 million to $49.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 646,547 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

