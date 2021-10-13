Brokerages Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report sales of $238.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.10 million to $241.00 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $216.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $938.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $934.10 million to $942.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

MRTN stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 8.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 38.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Marten Transport by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 79,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.