Brokerages Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.50 Million

Brokerages expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post $127.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.10 million and the lowest is $125.90 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $127.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $511.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.70 million to $511.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $536.25 million, with estimates ranging from $535.30 million to $537.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.33.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total transaction of $929,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $710.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $668.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.97.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.