Brokerages Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post -$0.94 EPS

Brokerages predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,560. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $873.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 19.1% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

