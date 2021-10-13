Brokerages Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.23 Million

Brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to post sales of $228.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.60 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $193.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $883.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $874.56 million to $889.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $965.63 million, with estimates ranging from $949.95 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.48.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

