Brokerages Expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.48). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE:GOEV opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. Canoo has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canoo by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canoo by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Canoo by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canoo by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 705,165 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Canoo by 1,849.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,715 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

