Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. Frontline posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Frontline by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Frontline by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 386,180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

FRO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 75,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

