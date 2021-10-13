Brokerages Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.72 Million

Brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to announce $319.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.70 million to $322.37 million. GDS posted sales of $224.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. GDS has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth about $28,463,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in GDS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GDS by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,980,000 after acquiring an additional 345,840 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

