Brokerages Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to report sales of $330.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.97 million. Guild reported sales of $563.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GHLD shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Guild in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 33.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guild by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guild stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $836.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1.61.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

