Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Target Price at $171.86

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.90. 40,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,880 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 156.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 558,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.