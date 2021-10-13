Brokerages Set Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Target Price at C$12.00

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

BLN has been the topic of several research reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $237,467 over the last ninety days.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.