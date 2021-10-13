Brokerages Set Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Target Price at €19.96

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.96 ($23.49).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of DEQ stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €17.44 ($20.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €10.15 ($11.94) and a 1-year high of €21.68 ($25.51). The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.34.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

