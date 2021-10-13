Brokerages Set Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target at $88.18

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Icade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.18 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Icade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

CDMGF stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. Icade has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $92.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

