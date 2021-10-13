Brokerages Set LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Price Target at $165.00

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS:LEGIF remained flat at $$155.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.65. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.32.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

