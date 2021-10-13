Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) PT at $21.38

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

NLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 10,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,820. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $287.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

