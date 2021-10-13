Brokerages Set Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Target Price at $3.25

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OUTKY remained flat at $$2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

