Brokers Offer Predictions for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $272.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 101,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,583 shares of company stock worth $193,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

