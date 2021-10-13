Brokers Set Expectations for Celsion Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Celsion in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Celsion’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 4,444.40%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsion by 185.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Celsion by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

