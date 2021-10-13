Brokers Set Expectations for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

